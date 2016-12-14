Man sentenced to year for Trump assassination plot

A British man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Las Vegas has been sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison, ABC Radio reported.

The sentenced man, Michael Sandford, 20, apologized before the court, saying he felt "terrible" over his actions.

Sandford's lawyer told the court that Sandford is autistic, and suffers from seizures and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Sanford could potentially be released after 4 months, after which he would be deported back to the UK, ABC Radio reported.