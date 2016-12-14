Trump offers interior secretary position to Montana lawmaker

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered the interior secretary position to Montana Representative Ryan Zinke, two transition officials and someone familiar with the offer told Politico on Tuesday.

The sources said Zinke, an ex-Navy Seal commander, has yet to accept and has given no indication as to which way he is leaning. Zinke is also being discussed by prominent Washington Republicans as a possible 2018 candidate for the Montana Senate seat now held by Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, according to Politico.