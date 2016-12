03:00 Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Official: Trump taps Rex Tillerson for secretary of state Read more



President-elect nominates chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil, who is close to the Russian leadership, as secretary of state. ► ◄ Last Briefs