02:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 8 injured in accident near Yokneam Eight people were lightly injured when a vehicle overturned near Yokneam on Tuesday night. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the injured to the various hospitals in Haifa for treatment.



► ◄ Last Briefs