MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) on Tuesday evening criticized the police's decision to question the student who created the poster showing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a noose.

“Is this for real? They arrested the artist from Bezalel? On what grounds exactly? An investigation is one thing (even that’s too much), but an arrest?! Democracy?! Israel Police, you’ve lost your mind!!" tweeted Smotrich.