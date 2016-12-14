18-year-old stabbed in Be'er Tuvia

An 18 year-old man was stabbed on Tuesday night at the Be’er Tuvia industrial zone, suffering moderate to serious injuries.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.
