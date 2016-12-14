Knesset approves amendment to Adoption Law

The Knesset approved on Tuesday evening the first reading of a proposed amendment to the Adoption Law, which eliminates Section 34 of the law which prohibits adopters and adopted people to make public their being so without court approval.

MK Yael German (Yesh Adid), who initiated the amendment, welcomed the approval, saying, "The Adoption Law in its current version sends a child the message that a dark secret surrounds his existence, that he is different from others and that he should not talk about it. A secret is usually a dark and burdensome thing. We imposed this gravity on the shoulders of young children and adults alike.”

"The blanket ban on allowing a child to taking about such a significant part of his identity could harm his proper mental development and make it unnecessarily difficult,” she added.