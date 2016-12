00:14 Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 ISIS claims attack on Cairo Coptic church The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bomb attack on a Cairo Coptic church that killed 25 people, AFP reported. The group claimed the attack in a statement circulated on social media, identifying the suicide bomber who carried out Sunday's attack by the pseudonym Abu Abdallah al-Masri. Read more



