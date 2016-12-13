IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16

20-year-old stabbed in Rahat

A 20-year-old man with stab wounds was evacuated to a Magen David Adom station in Rahat on Tuesday evening.

He was taken by paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where he was listed in moderate condition.



