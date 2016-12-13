23:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 20-year-old stabbed in Rahat A 20-year-old man with stab wounds was evacuated to a Magen David Adom station in Rahat on Tuesday evening. He was taken by paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where he was listed in moderate condition.



