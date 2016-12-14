Bezalel students: We'll protect freedom of expression

The student union at the Bezalel Academy of Art said, Tuesday evening, "We will stand on guard for our students and their freedom of expression." Referring a poster of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a noose in front of his face, the statement continued, "Of course we are against incitement and violence, but know that this is not the way it is in this case. The academy should be a safe place to express our views, and space for the development of language and images difficult - as long as they are within the law."

The student who prepared the poster was released under restrictive conditions after being interrogated by police for two hours on suspicion of incitement.