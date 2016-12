23:10 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Civil Administration head visits Shmuel's tomb Read more



Achvat Ben-Hur visited the site of the tomb of the prophet Shmuel and promised to help in its development. ► ◄ Last Briefs