22:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Court rules: Jews own land in center of Gush Etzion Read more



The Jerusalem District Court rules that the Himnuta organization owns a disputed tract of land in the center of Gush Etzion. ► ◄ Last Briefs