  Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16

Hanoch Bartov passes away

Author and translator Hanoch Bartov passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.

The 2010 Israel Prize for Literature is one of a number of awards he won. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Kibbutz Ein Horesh.



