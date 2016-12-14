Author and translator Hanoch Bartov passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.
The 2010 Israel Prize for Literature is one of a number of awards he won. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Kibbutz Ein Horesh.
|
22:28
Reported
News BriefsKislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16
Hanoch Bartov passes away
Author and translator Hanoch Bartov passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.
The 2010 Israel Prize for Literature is one of a number of awards he won. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Kibbutz Ein Horesh.
Last Briefs