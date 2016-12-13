21:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Report: Hamas liaison to Islamic State killed in Sinai The Islamic State terror movement in the Sinai Peninsula announced, Tuesday, that senior Hamas terrorist Abd El-Ila Kishta was recently killed. No details were given. The Rafah resident worked primarily in the peninsula and in Libya during the past two years and helped smuggled terrorists into Sinai from Gaza. In February, Sky News in Arabic reported that he had been eliminated by the Egpytian Air Force. Israel's Coordinator of Goverment Activities mentioned Kishta on several occasions in connection with cooperation and coordination between Hamas and Islamic State - which Hamas has formally repudiated wherever it can.



