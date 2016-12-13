Deep River Snacks recall in Israel

Eco-Wire Investments, Limited, the Israeli distributor of Deep River Snacks announced, Tuesday evening, that it is recalling its sour cream & onion kettle chips due to the possibility of salmonella contamination. The recall applies to the 142-gram size with expiration dates of March 21, 22 and 25, April 8 and May 5.

There was a similar recall in the United States, where the snacks are produced, after the company was informed by a tertiary ingredient supplier that the buttermilk powder in the chips may contain the bacteria. No traces of salmonella have been found in any of the ingredients but the company was being cautious.