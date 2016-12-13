Minister Gil'ad Erdan said, Tuesday, that he was gratified by the results of a study released by Israel on Campus Coalition that says academic cooperation between schools in Israel and the United States has markedly increased.
BDS failing to prevent American-Israeli academic cooperation
