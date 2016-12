19:39 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 PM: Trump moving US embassy to Jerusalem would be "tremendous" Read more



Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised, Tuesday, a report that Donald Trump really intends to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs