Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 PA poll: 65% don't believe 2-state solution is possible Two-thirds of Palestinian Authority residents believe a two-state solution with Israel is no longer possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. The survey also found that 54 percent of the 1,270 surveyed last week have no faith in the newly-elected leadership of Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement.



