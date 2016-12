18:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Netanyahu eulogizes Ahuva Ozeri Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted to the death of singer Ahuva Ozeri, Tuesday, by saying, "My wife and I express deep sorrow over the death of Ahuva Ozeri, one of the pillars of the Mediterranean song in Israel, who was successful with the many challenges in her life and greatly contributed to the soundtrack of our lives."



