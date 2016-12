17:16 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Yariv Levin: Hopefully we can put Amona behind us Read more



The tourism minister says if a delay in the evacuation of Amona is granted and the residents can stay on the hill, the crisis will be over. ► ◄ Last Briefs