IDF UAV found half a year after it disappeared

The Israel Defense Forces disclosed, Tuesday, that a tactical Artillery Corps drone was found intact in an open area near the northern community of Yokne'am on Monday, about half a year after it was lost. The pilotless aircraft was turned over to police.

The Sky Rider unit's UAV was lost during an exercise in the Bat Shlomo area. The military searched for three days before abandoning its efforts due to the weather. A spokesperson said the search could be abandoned because they were sure the aircraft fell in Israel, it would be relatively cheap to replace and because it was programmed to neutralize the information it carries in case of a fall.