Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 'Why on earth did Netanyahu offer Trump a Palestinian state?'



Samarian Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan blasts Prime Minister's comments to 60 Minutes requesting Trump's help for two-state solution.