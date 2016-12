11:11 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Trump win buoys hopes for building in Jerusalem, Yesha Read more



Arutz Sheva spoke to Arieh King, in the US to raise money for building new Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs