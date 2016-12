09:26 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Jewish man arrested on Temple Mount A spokesperson for the Honenu organization reported Tuesday morning that police have arrested a Jewish visitor to the Temple Mount for allegedly reciting the 'Shema Yisrael'. Attorney Rehavia Plitz from Honenu has been assigned to assist the man now in police custody.



