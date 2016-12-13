IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16

Report: Possible rocket attack in Negev

The IDF has reported that warning sirens were activated in the Ramat HaNegev region in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip. No rocket strikes in Israel territory have been confirmed thus far.



Tags:Gaza Region, rocket fire, Ramat HaNegev


