The IDF has reported that warning sirens were activated in the Ramat HaNegev region in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip. No rocket strikes in Israel territory have been confirmed thus far.
Tags:Gaza Region, rocket fire, Ramat HaNegev
|
08:36
Reported
News BriefsKislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16
Report: Possible rocket attack in Negev
The IDF has reported that warning sirens were activated in the Ramat HaNegev region in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip. No rocket strikes in Israel territory have been confirmed thus far.
Tags:Gaza Region, rocket fire, Ramat HaNegev
Related Stories
Last Briefs