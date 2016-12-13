08:36 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Report: Possible rocket attack in Negev The IDF has reported that warning sirens were activated in the Ramat HaNegev region in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip. No rocket strikes in Israel territory have been confirmed thus far.







