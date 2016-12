08:31 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Arab cab driver indicted for sexually assaulting Jewish girl Read more



Police say taxi driver from eastern Jerusalem admitted to sexually assaulting 13-year old girl repeatedly, including on eve of Yom Kippur. ► ◄ Last Briefs