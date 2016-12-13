President-elect Donald Trump will announce the identity of his Secretary of State on Tuesday morning.
“I will be making my announcement on the next Secretary of State tomorrow morning,” wrote Trump on Twitter.
|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsKislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16
Trump to announce Secretary of State on Tuesday
President-elect Donald Trump will announce the identity of his Secretary of State on Tuesday morning.
“I will be making my announcement on the next Secretary of State tomorrow morning,” wrote Trump on Twitter.
Last Briefs