Ivanka Trump, President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter, has donated $1,000 to a project meant to honor the seven children from the Sassoon family who passed away in a tragic house fire in Brooklyn last year, DNAinfo reports.

The GoFundMe page for what has been dubbed "The Sassoon 7 Project" aims to raise $1 million to build a community facility at 3371 Bedford Avenue, where the fire in March of 2015 killed seven children of the family between the ages of 5 and 16.