Hazan: The left is leading to another political assassination

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) announced on Monday evening he would file a complaint against those responsible for the picture of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a noose around his neck that was hung at the Bezalel Academy.

“The leftist incitement against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu could lead to another political assassination,” said Hazan. “Under the guise of freedom of expression and art, the Israeli left leads unprecedented incitement against the Prime Minister.”

“I call on the Attorney General to the police to investigate and also bring to justice the institution which provided the stage for incitement. The police should investigate how Bezalel gave a hand to such insane incitement,” he stressed.