Knesset approves adequate representation for haredim in civil service

The Knesset on Monday evening approved the second and third readings of a bill submitted by MKs Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) and which stipulates that there would be a fair representation of the haredi and new immigration population in civil service.

Gafni said in the Knesset after the vote, “I want to thank all the parties in who supported the law. I want to take this opportunity to remember the late MK Rabbi Avraham Ravitz, who ten years ago stood on the podium here with this bill, and it fell over one vote, and he shouted, 'Why did you vote against it?’ and collapsed on the stand and had to be evacuated to the hospital.”