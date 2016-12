22:59 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Bob Dylan: I never imagined I'd win Nobel Prize for literature Read more



In speech written for delivery at the awards ceremony, the Jewish-American singer-songwriter says, "If someone had ever told me that I had the slightest chance of winning the Nobel Prize, I would have to think that I'd have about the same odds as standing on the moon."