Conference of Presidents Commends US Missile Funding

Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations welcomed, Monday, last week's passage of more than $600 million for cooperative missile and rocket defense research and development between Israel and the U.S. and procurement for the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow-3 rocket and missile defense systems.

Chairman Stephen M. Greenberg and Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Malcolm Hoenlein said, "“At a time of mounting dangers to U.S. national security interests in the Middle East and the direct threats to Israel on its borders from the devastating war in Syria, Hezbollah’s expanding arsenal of sophisticated and longer range missiles and rockets aimed at Israel’s civilian population, and the constant menace of Hamas and other terror organizations in Gaza, all supported and driven by the deadly hegemonic ambitions of Iran, Congressional support for critical resources to enhance U.S.-Israel security cooperation sends a strong message reinforcing the common interests, and shared objectives of the two democratic allies."

They noted, "Technological advances developed by Israel shared with the U.S. improve the safety of our troops and our civilians at home and tens of thousands of jobs are created in the U.S. defense and related industries by Israeli purchases."