22:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Rainy through Friday Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north and along the Mediterranean coast, Monday evening. On Tuesday, the rain will spread and there will be a chance of flooding. Strong southwesterly winds will enter the picture and it will be unseasonably cold with a chance of haze in the south through Wednesday. The storm will get stronger Tuesday night, spreading to the northern Negev on Wednesday with a risk of flash and other flooding. A significant drop in temperature is expected, along with snow on Mount Hermon and other northern peaks. The rain will weaken in the afternoon, with light rain expected on Thursday. The snow will retreat to Mount Hermon and it will be mostly cloudy. There's a chance of light rain on Friday under cloudy skies and it will still be unseasonably cold despite a slight rise in temperature. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 13Celsius/55Fahrenheit,

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 15C/59F, Golan Heights: 12/53,

Haifa: 14/57, Tel Aviv: 18/64, Be'er Sheva': 20/68,

Dead Sea: 23/73, Eilat: 22/71​



