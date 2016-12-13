Rivlin: Netanyahu noose picture is incitement

President Reuven Rivlin criticized, Sunday evening, a group of pictures at Jerusalem's Betzalel Institute of Art, which include one of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a noose in front of him.

Rivlin called it "the crossing of clear lines which results in incitement against the Prime Minister which is out of place. " Writing on his Facebook page Rivlin added that "we have learned the hardest way that there is no room for any such language, not in words and images, and all creative people and artists must take responsibility for their work and its ability to be interpreted as incitement in the eyes of the those who view it."