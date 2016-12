21:23 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Combat battalion threatens to desert if Elor Azaria is convicted Read more



The other soldiers in Elor Azaria’s battalion are reportedly threatening to desert if Azaria is convicted of manslaughter in the killing of a neutralized terrorist. ► ◄ Last Briefs