Military rabbis to regain input on growing beards General Hagai Topolanski, who heads the Personnel Branch in the Israel Defense Forces, has ordered changes in the army's shaving rules, so that chaplains can be a factor when it comes to recommending to a commander whether or not to approve a soldier's growing a beard for religious reasons. For the last few months, the rabbis have been left out of all stages of the approval process.



