'We'll build until there are more homes than people'

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon repeated, Monday, his pledge to solve the housing crisis. Speaking at the at the Globes financial publication's Israel Business Conference in Tel Aviv, the treasurer said, "We have a severe, large-scale, housing crisis, and I have not created it. I got it as it is."

Kahlon urged patience, saying, "We went for the buyer fixed-price project, and any zoned plot is also marketed within 48 hours. We are there, but it takes time. We will supplement supply, will not stop building and eventually this will affect home prices." He noted, "Everyone invested in real estate does not wish prices to drop, including the banks. … The price of land rises on its own, its value rises without them doing anything and they have gotten used to it. Once the buyer fixed-price program is realized, it will affect the market. Otherwise, I will return to the first grade."



Recalling his crowning achievement at Minister of Communications, Kahlon recalled, "In the cellular market, they came and told me that five companies are not necessary. How do we know? Once the fifth company collapses. In the home crisis, we will build and build until there are more homes than people."