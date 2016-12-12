IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
20:20
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16

F35s land

Two Lockheed-Martin F35I stealth jets touched down in Israel, Monday evening, during a ceremony to welcome their delivery at the Nevatim Air Force Base in southern Israel.

They were escorted in by other Israel Air Force planes.



Last Briefs