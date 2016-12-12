Two Lockheed-Martin F35I stealth jets touched down in Israel, Monday evening, during a ceremony to welcome their delivery at the Nevatim Air Force Base in southern Israel.
They were escorted in by other Israel Air Force planes.
News BriefsKislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16
