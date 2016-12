19:48 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kulanu MKs: Shas plan will destroy Israel-diaspora relations Read more



Members of Knesset Michael Oren and Rachel Azaria blast the proposed Shas bill to regulate the status of the Western Wall of the Temple. ► ◄ Last Briefs