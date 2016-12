17:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 PM says he will pitch Trump at least 5 ways to undo Iran deal Read more



Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he would present multiple options to US President-elect Donald Trump on dismantling the Iran nuclear deal.