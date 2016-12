17:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Pre-WW2 film which foresaw expulsion of Jews to be restored Read more



Segments of a pre-World War II Austrian film that foresaw the expulsion of Jews will be restored, thanks to a crowd-funding campaign. ► ◄ Last Briefs