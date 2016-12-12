F35 boss in Israel, defends jet against Trump claims

(AFP) - Lockheed Martin vowed on Monday to answer US President-elect Donald Trump's questions about the cost of the F-35 stealth fighter. Trump said in a tweet on Monday that the cost was "out of control," adding, "Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military(and other) purchases after January 20th," when he takes office.

Two of the planes will be turned over to Israel in a Monday-evening ceremony. F35 Progam Manager Jeff Babione told journalists in Israel for the ceremony, "It's great value and I look forward to any questions that the president-elect may have."