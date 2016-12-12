News Briefs

IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16

Trump names Gen. John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security

US President-elect says, “Gen. John Kelly’s decades of military service and deep commitment to fighting the threat of terrorism inside our borders makes him the ideal choice to serve as our Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.”

