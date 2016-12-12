14:54 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 2 Georgia officers shot while serving search warrant Two officers in Crawford County, Georgia, were shot this morning while serving a search warrant. According to NBC affiliate 11alive, the suspect has been killed. One policeman has been released from the hospital, while another is undergoing surgery.



