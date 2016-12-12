2 Georgia officers shot while serving search warrant

Two officers in Crawford County, Georgia, were shot this morning while serving a search warrant.
According to NBC affiliate 11alive, the suspect has been killed.
One policeman has been released from the hospital, while another is undergoing surgery.
News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777, 12/12/16
