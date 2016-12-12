Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow

AFP - The Kremlin on Monday deplored the lack of cooperation with the United States in Palmyra after Islamic State jihadists re-entered the ancient Syrian city at the weekend.



"We regret that we have yet to completely neutralize their offensive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the fighters return to the fabled city

after an eight-month absence.



"We also regret that there still is a lack of coordinated action and real cooperation with other states - with the United States first and foremost - that do not want to cooperate, and this cooperation could allow us to avoid such attacks by terrorists."