The Petah Tikvah magistrate court sentenced a soccer fan of Maccabi Haifa who last year arrived at a match against Beitar Yerushalayim with a smoke grenade and firecrackers.
The fan was inebriated.
News BriefsKislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16
Five months community service for fan with grenade
