14:44
  Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16

Five months community service for fan with grenade

The Petah Tikvah magistrate court sentenced a soccer fan of Maccabi Haifa who last year arrived at a match against Beitar Yerushalayim with a smoke grenade and firecrackers.

The fan was inebriated.



