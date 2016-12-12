14:44 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Five months community service for fan with grenade The Petah Tikvah magistrate court sentenced a soccer fan of Maccabi Haifa who last year arrived at a match against Beitar Yerushalayim with a smoke grenade and firecrackers. The fan was inebriated.



