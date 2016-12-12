Sha'arei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has reported an improvement in the condition of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz.
News BriefsKislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16
Improvement in condition of Rabbi Steinsaltz
Sha'arei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has reported an improvement in the condition of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz.
The Rabbi has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular unit.
He is breathing independently and is communicating.
