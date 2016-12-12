IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16

Improvement in condition of Rabbi Steinsaltz

Sha'arei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has reported an improvement in the condition of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz.

The Rabbi has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular unit.

He is breathing independently and is communicating.



