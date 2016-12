11:27 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Rivlin receives authorization of Turkish Ambassador President Reuven Rivlin received this morning the written authorization of the new Turkish Ambassador to Israel Kemal Okem, after 6 years during which Turkey had no ambassador to Israel.



