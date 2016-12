After the Regulation Law passed its first reading, the joint constitution and foreign affairs and security committee, headed by MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) is preparing the proposal for its second and third readings.

MK Michal Rozin (Meretz) has been removed twice from the deliberations after she attacked the Law as "Israel's bluff. You want to make a law that will bypass the Supreme Court and you think that the Court is a chump and won't notice."