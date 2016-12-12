A 38-year-old worker was killed in a factory in Karnei Shomron in Samaria when a heavy object fell on him.
Medics are treated him at the scene as he suffered from systemic injury, but were forced to confirm his death.
News BriefsKislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16
Worker killed in Karnei Shomron
